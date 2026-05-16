Megan Thee Stallion stuns in micro shorts after breakup with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads on social media with her stunning and bold look almost three weeks after announcing her breakup with Klay Thompson.
On Friday, May 15, the rapper turned to her Instagram account to post about Crunchyroll's Ani-May event as she flaunted her anime knowledge.
In the video, where she showed off her anime figurines, Megan talked about getting her "magic back" as she distracts herself with some nostalgic series, such as Black Clover, InuYasha, Tokyo Ghoul, and Death Note.
For the video, Megan stunned in a pair of micro shorts, hidden beneath her oversized, dark grey graphic sweatshirt, which read "ONE PIECE" in bold orange lettering.
Her extra-long, square-shaped nails featuring vibrant, multi-coloured pattern provided the outfit the desirable pop of colour, with her dark hair styled in massive, voluminous curls.
Her fun and carefree post came after she blasted Klay Thompson in an Instagram Story in late April, accusing the Dallas Mavericks star of cheating in their nearly one-year relationship.
Following her bombshell statement, she confirmed with Page Six that she has parted ways with Klay, as she focuses more on herself and her peace.
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first sparked romance buzz in July after eagle-eyed fans spotted the NFL star in the background of one of her social media posts.