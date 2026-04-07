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Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement

The 35-year-old football star made more than 250 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and played 86 times for Wales, scoring 21 goals

Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement
Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement

The football community remains in shock as Aaron Ramsey announces early retirement.

Fans were left heartbroken after the former Wales captain and ex-Arsenal star announced his early retirement from football with immediate effect.

When asked about the future plans, Ramsey stated that he is now expecting to pursue a new career in coaching.

Aaron Ramsey Career:

The 35 year player made more than 250 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and played 86 times for Wales, scoring 21 goals.

He played a major role in Wales' historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, earning a place in UEFA's team of the tournament. He also played at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup for Wales.

He had been without a club since his contract with Mexican side UNAM was terminated by mutual consent last October, having moved to Central America following a second spell at boyhood club Cardiff, as well as a brief period as interim manager.


Ramsey joined Pumas in the hope of staying fit enough to be able to play for Wales at this summer's World Cup but failed to find a new club since leaving Mexico.

Unfortunately, the defeat in that game ended his hopes of a grand finale on the biggest stage and he has now confirmed the end of his playing days.


"Firstly, I want to start with Wales." While sharing an emotional moment, he said, "It has been my privilege to experience so many incredible moments and it would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers."

Making the announcement on his personal Instagram, Ramsey said: "This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football."

The Arsenal club also pays tribute by sharing moments from his amazing performances.


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