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Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra sparked dating rumours in February this year after multiple public outings

Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actors 51st birthday
Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday

Pedro Pascal's rumoured partner Rafael Olarra is celebrating yet another special occasion just days after actor's 51st birthday.

The creative art director - who sparked relationship rumours with The Last of Us actor in February this year has shared suprising photos to mark a special day.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 7, Rafael shared a collage of adorable photos with his mother, Lala Olarra to wish her a "happy birthday."

Pedro Pascal beau Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actors 51st birthday

The collage also featured a childhood photo Rafael as he was sitting in his mom's lap by the beach.

This birthday tribute from Pedro's rumoured boyfriend for his mother comes just days after he gave 51st birthday surprise to the Mandalorian actor in a traditional mexican style.

Pedro - who marked his special day on April 2, is currently working on an upcoming gay romance movie De Noche.

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