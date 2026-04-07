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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been romantically connected since February of this year

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official   

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship hit a bumpy patch right after they made their romance official.

The couple, who have been in the headlines due to their whirlwind love since February of this year, have faced rejection from the racing champion's mother, Carmen Larbalestier.

According to the latest report published by Globe magazine, an insider recently revealed that the 71-year-old lady might have signalled "red" to Lewis to end his ties with Kim.

"Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim," the tipster added.

The source further noted that the 41-year-old British racing driver is "incredibly close to her mother," and can not say no to his mother.

For those unaware, during his Chinese Grand Prix series in Tokyo, Japan, Lewis also spent quality time with his mother, as he went sightseeing and horseback riding with his beloved mother before his race.

"Kim's taking it in stride so far and saying this is what always happens with people until they actually get to know the real her. But a lot of people think Kim's going to be in for a rude awakening because Carmen is a tough cookie and fiercely protective of her son," the source remarked.

So far, Lewis Hamilton, who debuted Kim Kardashian on his official Instagram account on Monday, April 6th, has not reacted to these ongoing speculations.  

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