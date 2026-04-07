Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration  

Justin and Hailey are new business partners!
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have broken the internet with their surprise collaboration announcement.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have begun a new chapter of their lives.
On Monday, April 6th, the Rhode Skin founder shared the joyful news with her fans that she has been collaborating with her husband as she launched a new brand.
"Hello spotwear!!!! @rhode pimple patches designed in collaboration with my loveeee @lilbieber launching 4/13 at 9am pst," the 29-year-old businesswoman captioned her post.
Apart from the announcement, Hailey also dropped a slew of images featuring herself and Justin while promoting their upcoming skin product.
The two are set to launch two products, including a banana-themed Peptide Eye Preps and an iconic Lip Case.
According to their post, the new products will be available in markets and superstores on April 13th of this year.
This update came a few days before the Yummy crooner was set to make a striking comeback at the 2026 Coachella music festival.
The Swag hitmaker will perform on April 11 and 18 in Indio, California, nearly six years after he cancelled the shows due to health issues.
During his highly anticipated gigs, he will be delivering his newly released studio albums, Swag and Swag II.