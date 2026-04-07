News
News

Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration

Justin Bieber rubs shoulder with his wife Hailey for unexpected venture

Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration
Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration  

Justin and Hailey are new business partners!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have broken the internet with their surprise collaboration announcement.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have begun a new chapter of their lives.

On Monday, April 6th, the Rhode Skin founder shared the joyful news with her fans that she has been collaborating with her husband as she launched a new brand.

"Hello spotwear!!!! @rhode pimple patches designed in collaboration with my loveeee @lilbieber launching 4/13 at 9am pst," the 29-year-old businesswoman captioned her post.

Apart from the announcement, Hailey also dropped a slew of images featuring herself and Justin while promoting their upcoming skin product.

The two are set to launch two products, including a banana-themed Peptide Eye Preps and an iconic Lip Case.

According to their post, the new products will be available in markets and superstores on April 13th of this year.

This update came a few days before the Yummy crooner was set to make a striking comeback at the 2026 Coachella music festival.

The Swag hitmaker will perform on April 11 and 18 in Indio, California, nearly six years after he cancelled the shows due to health issues.

During his highly anticipated gigs, he will be delivering his newly released studio albums, Swag and Swag II. 

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday
Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday
Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government blocks Kanye West entry
Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government blocks Kanye West entry
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce
Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce
Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit
Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit
Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story
Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story
Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock
Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock
Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks
Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'

Popular News

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday
2 minutes ago
Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’

Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’
39 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

53 minutes ago