Iran agrees to reopen Strait of Hormuz under proposed terms of ceasefire deal

In a latest development amid US-Iran escalating war tensions, followed by a Middle East crisis, Iran has agreed to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz but on 'new conditions' or 'terms' exhibiting a 10-point agenda.
Iran’s foreign minister says safe passage through the key waterway will be possible for a period of two weeks via coordination with Iran’s armed forces.
The latest stance comes as Iran announced that it has accepted a two-week ceasefire, with negotiations to begin on Friday in Pakistan’s Islamabad, after US President Donald Trump said he would suspend attacks subject to Tehran agreeing to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's capital, Tehran, said the negotiations will be based on its 10-point proposal, which calls for control over the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of all sanctions.
Trump informed that the U.S. has received a 10-point proposal from Iran "and believes it is a workable basis on which to negotiate." The US and Iran have agreed on “almost all of the various points of contention," he said, and the two-week period will allow the agreement to be “finalized and consummated."
The U.S. president said the truce was contingent on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that connects the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and through which a fifth of the global oil supply passes.
Iran’s partial blockade of the strait—imposed in the aftermath of the US and Israel’s attacks on February 28—has disrupted global trade, driving up oil prices and causing fuel shortages across the world.
Additionally, Trump said in his Truth Social statement that the US has already “met and exceeded” all of its military objectives and “are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran ”.