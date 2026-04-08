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Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads

Republican Clay Fuller wins Georgia runoff election, defeating Democrat Shawn Harris to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads
Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads

Georgia elections concluded with victory results, announcing the Republican party as the winner.

The results unveiled that voters picked Republican Clay Fuller as successor as he won Georgia’s runoff election to replace former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

According to BBC news, the Trump-backed candidate defeated Democrat Shawn Harris, securing the strongly conservative district for Republicans and helping maintain the party’s narrow 217-214 majority in the House of Representatives.

Both men were running to replace the former Trump ally turned critic, who resigned from Congress earlier this year, and have considerable military credentials.

Fuller is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and military attorney, while Harris is a retired brigadier general who has commanded combat troops in Afghanistan, Liberia, and elsewhere, with his last active-duty assignment as a military attaché in Israel.


As informed, the lieutenant colonel in the Georgia Air National Guard will serve the remainder of Greene’s term, which runs until January.

Speaking to media, Fuller credited US President Donald Trump for his victory.

“He was the difference-maker,” Fuller said.

“He made all the difference in the world. It was the honor of my lifetime to be able to get his endorsement.”

The race went to a runoff after neither candidate secured a majority in the 10 March special election. Harris had initially performed slightly better, benefiting from a split Republican vote in a crowded primary.

Despite the loss, Harris signaled he would continue his campaign: “This wasn't the result we wanted, but the message is clear—people here are ready for leadership that puts them first. The fight continues. On to November!”

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