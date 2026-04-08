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Sydney Sweeney shares tender moment with Scooter Braun at 'Euphoria 3' premiere

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney have been romantically connected since last year

Sydney Sweeney shares tender moment with Scooter Braun at Euphoria 3 premiere
Sydney Sweeney shares tender moment with Scooter Braun at 'Euphoria 3' premiere  

Sydney Sweeney has seemingly confirmed her romance with boyfriend Scooter Braun at the special screening of her upcoming HBO series, Euphoria, Season 3.

On Tuesday, April 6th, The Housemaid alum made a high-profile appearance at the premiere of her psychological drama alongside the American businessman, leaving fans in awe.

The Hollywood Reporter uploaded photos of the couple showing a rare public display of affection for the first time at the Hollywood TCL Chinese Theatre.

During the star-studded event, Sydney and Scooter arrived at the venue walking hand in hand and were seen kissing.

The couple was also captured seated together before Sweeney grabbed Braun's face to plant a kiss on his lips.

In a clip, the 44-year-old former talent manager held her hand out to the music executive, before momentarily grabbing it, while exiting a vehicle the pair had arrived in.

This appearance marked their first official public appearance at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been in the headlines due to their romance since 2025. 

The dating speculations escalated after they were spotted attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos's last year. 

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