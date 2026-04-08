David Raya hailed as ‘best goalkeeper’ in the world

Arsenal's David Raya is declared as "the best goalkeeper in the world," said teammate Kai Havertz after witnessing Sporting heroics from the football champ.
He declared David Raya the best goalkeeper in the world after his saves helped Arsenal secure a 1-0 win over Sporting in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in Lisbon.
David Raya made five saves, including outstanding stops from Maxi Araujo and Geny Catamo, as Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg, when Kai Havetz called him the world's best and Mikel Arteta talked up his "extraordinary" impact.
"Unbelievable," Havertz told Amazon Prime of Raya.
"I think he is still underestimated in the world of football, but for me, the last two seasons, the best 'keeper in the world.
"He's outstanding. He has saved us so many times, and we're very glad to have him."
Mikel Arteta discovered that playing your best goalkeeper can be a good idea as his side recovered from cup exits with a late win in Lisbon.
The label came as restored. David Raya makes the difference to help Arsenal shake off their angst.
There was a temptation to fixate on the moment when Arsenal won this game with a goal that could change their season.
It had been a slog at Estádio José Alvalade. Arsenal attempted 488 passes, and it was not until the first of two added minutes that they made one really count.
Even so, Arsenal would not have been in position to head into next week’s second leg with a 1-0 lead had David Raya not delivered one of those performances when it seems nothing will ever get past him.
Raya has been similarly impressive in the Premier League, keeping the most clean sheets in the division of any goalkeeper this season, with 15, and only making one error leading to a goal in 69 games across the last two campaigns.
Arsenal will hope his outstanding form continues in next week's second leg and beyond as they fight to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, helped by a goalkeeper demonstrating his world-class credentials.