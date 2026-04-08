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US-Iran two-week ceasefire: 5 critical things you need to know

Pakistan mediated a ceasefire to halt weeks of intense conflict

US-Iran two-week ceasefire: 5 critical things you need to know
US-Iran two-week ceasefire: 5 critical things you need to know

The United States and Iran have entered a conditional two-week ceasefire, a breakthrough mediated by Pakistan to halt weeks of intense conflict. The agreement was reached just before a deadline set by President Donald Trump, who had threatened to escalate attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

Here are the five critical things to know:

1. Both nations agreed to a two-week pause in hostilities to allow space for diplomacy. Trump stated, “I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two week,” providing Iran ensures the “complete, immediate and safe opening” of vital Strait of Hormuz.

2. Talks are scheduled to begin this Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan, based on a 10-point proposal from Iran. Trump noted this plan is “a workable basis on which to negotiate” and suggested that a long-term peace agreement could be “finalized and consummated” during this period.


3. While the US and Iran are pausing, Israel maintains that the agreement “does not include Lebanon” where fighting against Hezbollah continues.

4. Tehran emphasised the move does not mean the end of the war warning that their “hands remain upon the trigger.”

5. Global markets reacted positively with oil prices dropping significantly as traders hope for stable shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices plunge globally after US-Iran ceasefire: Check latest prices and forecast
Oil prices plunge globally after US-Iran ceasefire: Check latest prices and forecast
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