Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini address viral affair rumours

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and veteran NFL reporter Dianna Russini have addressed viral photos that recently surfaced online sparking intense speculation about their personal lives.
The images published by Page Six captured the two together at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona, on March 28, 2026, showing them hugging and holding hands.
Both figures who are married to other people moved quickly to shut down rumours of an affair.
Vrabel dismissed the speculation entirely telling the New York Post, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”
Russini also addressed the controversy explaining that the images were taken out of context.
“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day” she stated. She further emphasised that professional interactions between journalists and their sources often occur outside of official stadium settings.
The Athletic, where Russini serves as a senior NFL insider issued a statement supporting her labelling the photos “misleading” and stressing that they fail to capture the reality of a larger public social gathering.
Both parties have since requested that the matter be put to rest.