GTA 6 new update: Take-Two CEO hints at price, trailer and launch plans

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently the most anticipated game nowadays, with fresh updates regarding the game creating buzz among fans, as Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games confirm key details regarding GTA 6.
While speaking at the iicon conference for video game executives on April 29, 2026, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hints at GTA 6 details such as pricing, and more.
GTA 6 price (expected)
Despite rumors suggesting a higher-than-usual price, Take-Two teased that GTA 6 will be priced “reasonably.”
Zelnick stated, "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery."
"We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'," he added.
Affordable pricing will bring ease to a range of anticipated fans.
Notably, GTA 6’s marketing is likely to begin in summer 2026, with fans eagerly waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3.
While the official date of marketing remains undisclosed. Several speculations suggest Rockstar will follow its monopoly of releasing trailers ahead of its final launch.
GTA 6 release date
Following several setbacks, the game is currently scheduled to launch on November 19, as per Take-Two’s CEO.
This reassurance has strengthened confidence that GTA 6 will launch without any further delay.
GTA 6 pre order buzz
With physical editions confirmed at launch, GTA 6 pre-order details are expected soon as marketing ramps up.
Overall, fans are highly-anticipated and keeping track of every update and rumor surrounding GTA 6.