News
News

GTA 6 new update: Take-Two CEO hints at price, trailer and launch plans

GTA 6’s marketing is likely to begin in summer 2026, with fans eagerly waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3

GTA 6 new update: Take-Two CEO hints at price, trailer and launch plans
GTA 6 new update: Take-Two CEO hints at price, trailer and launch plans

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently the most anticipated game nowadays, with fresh updates regarding the game creating buzz among fans, as Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games confirm key details regarding GTA 6.

While speaking at the iicon conference for video game executives on April 29, 2026, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hints at GTA 6 details such as pricing, and more.

GTA 6 price (expected)

Despite rumors suggesting a higher-than-usual price, Take-Two teased that GTA 6 will be priced “reasonably.”

Zelnick stated, "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery."

"We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'," he added.

Affordable pricing will bring ease to a range of anticipated fans.


Notably, GTA 6’s marketing is likely to begin in summer 2026, with fans eagerly waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3.

While the official date of marketing remains undisclosed. Several speculations suggest Rockstar will follow its monopoly of releasing trailers ahead of its final launch.

GTA 6 release date

Following several setbacks, the game is currently scheduled to launch on November 19, as per Take-Two’s CEO.

This reassurance has strengthened confidence that GTA 6 will launch without any further delay.

GTA 6 pre order buzz

With physical editions confirmed at launch, GTA 6 pre-order details are expected soon as marketing ramps up.

Overall, fans are highly-anticipated and keeping track of every update and rumor surrounding GTA 6.

Neverness to Everness officially hits street with launch gift codes
Neverness to Everness officially hits street with launch gift codes
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35
Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35
Phillies fire Rob Thomson after 9-19 start, Don Mattingly named interim manager
Phillies fire Rob Thomson after 9-19 start, Don Mattingly named interim manager
Mirra Andreeva reaches Madrid Open Quarterfinals after ‘Bullsh*t’ smell distraction and mental battle
Mirra Andreeva reaches Madrid Open Quarterfinals after ‘Bullsh*t’ smell distraction and mental battle
Spin a Baddie codes for May 2026 to level up your game
Spin a Baddie codes for May 2026 to level up your game
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa
Jannik Sinner clarifies dating status after Madrid Open victory
Jannik Sinner clarifies dating status after Madrid Open victory
Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus
Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus
Anthony Joshua offered warm-up fight by British heavyweight before Fury clash
Anthony Joshua offered warm-up fight by British heavyweight before Fury clash
WWE legend Scott Steiner’s son Brock signs with NFL Tennessee Titans as UDFA
WWE legend Scott Steiner’s son Brock signs with NFL Tennessee Titans as UDFA
NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers
NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers

Popular News

Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5'

Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5'
2 hours ago
US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador

US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador
49 minutes ago
Billie Eilish 'still in shock' as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment

Billie Eilish 'still in shock' as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment
an hour ago