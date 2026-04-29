News
News

Damon Jones admits selling LeBron James injury secrets in gambling plot

Former NBA player Damon Jones pleads guilty in $10 million betting and poker fraud case

Damon Jones admits selling LeBron James injury secrets in gambling plot
Damon Jones admits selling LeBron James injury secrets in gambling plot

Former NBA player Damon Jones has confessed that he sold LeBron James injury secret.

According to NBC News, Jones on Tuesday, April 29, pleaded guilty to federal charges that accused him of giving inside information to gamblers.

He also admitted about helping organize rigged poker games, separate schemes that brought in $10 million in ill-gotten gain.

The 49-year-old who played for 10 teams during an 11-year career, appeared before a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, and admitted his guilt to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 6, and the government has suggested that Jones serve 21 to 27 months in prison for the sports betting scheme and 63 to 78 months for the poker scam.

"The loss amount for both cases totals more than $10 million," the Justice Department said in a statement.

A contrite Jones said he regrets his actions. “I apologize to the NBA, players and my peers,” he said at the hearing.

Jones admitted in court that he “provided insider information” that he “obtained through my relationship with the NBA.”

He wore a black suit, appeared somber and looked straight ahead throughout much of the hearing. Magistrate Judge Joseph Marutollo asked Jones multiple questions to make sure he understood the weight of his admissions.

Jones was arrested last year as part of a wide-ranging probe into sports betting and illegal poker involving NBA figures and the Mafia.

David Beckham hails King Charles’ ‘elegance, humour’ in US Congress speech
David Beckham hails King Charles’ ‘elegance, humour’ in US Congress speech
Top Poki games to play for free in May 2026
Top Poki games to play for free in May 2026
GTA 6 new update: Take-Two CEO hints at price, trailer and launch plans
GTA 6 new update: Take-Two CEO hints at price, trailer and launch plans
Neverness to Everness officially hits street with launch gift codes
Neverness to Everness officially hits street with launch gift codes
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35
Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35
Phillies fire Rob Thomson after 9-19 start, Don Mattingly named interim manager
Phillies fire Rob Thomson after 9-19 start, Don Mattingly named interim manager
Mirra Andreeva reaches Madrid Open Quarterfinals after ‘Bullsh*t’ smell distraction and mental battle
Mirra Andreeva reaches Madrid Open Quarterfinals after ‘Bullsh*t’ smell distraction and mental battle
Spin a Baddie codes for May 2026 to level up your game
Spin a Baddie codes for May 2026 to level up your game
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa
Jannik Sinner clarifies dating status after Madrid Open victory
Jannik Sinner clarifies dating status after Madrid Open victory
Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus
Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus

Popular News

Damon Jones admits selling LeBron James injury secrets in gambling plot

Damon Jones admits selling LeBron James injury secrets in gambling plot
14 minutes ago
Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war

Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war
44 minutes ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary
44 minutes ago