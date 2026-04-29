Damon Jones admits selling LeBron James injury secrets in gambling plot

Former NBA player Damon Jones has confessed that he sold LeBron James injury secret.
According to NBC News, Jones on Tuesday, April 29, pleaded guilty to federal charges that accused him of giving inside information to gamblers.
He also admitted about helping organize rigged poker games, separate schemes that brought in $10 million in ill-gotten gain.
The 49-year-old who played for 10 teams during an 11-year career, appeared before a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, and admitted his guilt to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 6, and the government has suggested that Jones serve 21 to 27 months in prison for the sports betting scheme and 63 to 78 months for the poker scam.
"The loss amount for both cases totals more than $10 million," the Justice Department said in a statement.
A contrite Jones said he regrets his actions. “I apologize to the NBA, players and my peers,” he said at the hearing.
Jones admitted in court that he “provided insider information” that he “obtained through my relationship with the NBA.”
He wore a black suit, appeared somber and looked straight ahead throughout much of the hearing. Magistrate Judge Joseph Marutollo asked Jones multiple questions to make sure he understood the weight of his admissions.
Jones was arrested last year as part of a wide-ranging probe into sports betting and illegal poker involving NBA figures and the Mafia.