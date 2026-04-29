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David Beckham hails King Charles’ ‘elegance, humour’ in US Congress speech

David Beckham praises King Charles for following Queen Elizabeth’s example during US trip

David Beckham hails King Charles’ ‘elegance, humour’ in US Congress speech
David Beckham hails King Charles’ ‘elegance, humour’ in US Congress speech

David Beckham has praised the King’s “powerful and profound” speech to Congress during his US state visit.

Beckham who is an ambassador for Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, applaud King Charles III for delivering important message of unity to the world with “elegance and humour.”

The Inter Miami co-owner wrote, “Powerful and profound speech from Our King in Washington DC… Following in his mother’s footsteps, showing great leadership and delivering such an important message to the world with remarkable elegance and humour @theroyalfamily.”


Other social media users also praised the British Monarch for his witty replies to the US President Donald Trump as he joked during a White House state dinner that "if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French.”

A user wrote, “Charles cooked Trump in a very British way. Probably Trump didn’t get it yet.”

“When the King roasted Trump (laughing emojis),” another added.

The King tackled the diplomatically sensitive topic of the UK and US’s strained special relationship and stressed the importance of Nato and defending Ukraine, The Independent reported.

He told politicians, who applauded and gave him multiple standing ovations, on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that the partnership between America and the UK was “more important today than it has ever been” in a historic speech.

The King went on to deliver a less formal and more personal toast at a White House state dinner later in evening, in which he called on Trump to “renew” the bonds of friendship between America and the UK at this “critical time.”

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