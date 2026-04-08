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Offset hits back at Lil Tjay in first statement after shooting incident

Former Migos rapper Offset was shot outside a casino in Florida on Monday

Offset hits back at Lil Tjay in first statement after shooting incident
Offset hits back at Lil Tjay in first statement after shooting incident

Offset has spoken out after reportedly being shot near a Florida casino, addressing the incident publicly while firing back at rival Lil Tjay.

The Open It Up singer is believed to have seen a report from The Shade Room Teens about comments Tjay, 24, made after leaving jail.

“U ain't buss nun,” Offset wrote in the comments section, which is frequently used in informal conversation to describe a situation where there is little to report or nothing going on.

His words came after Tjay told reporters after his release, “The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Y, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me!’”

He added, “N***a is a rat, n***a. … I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s**t is crazy. I will smack the s**t out of Offset.”

Tjay went on to say, “He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset.”

Notably, police alleged Lil Tjay initiated a fight that led to Offset being shot, claiming he directed his group to start the altercation before one member opened fire at a Florida casino.

However, Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio denied the “false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting” in a statement on Tuesday.

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