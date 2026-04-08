Brad Pitt demands swift resolution as Angelina Jolie seeks trial delay

Brad Pitt is resisting Angelina Jolie’s attempt to delay the trial over their $164 million winery, escalating their ongoing legal battle.
The 62-year-old F1 star and his 50-year-old ex-wife are clashing over their trial date, with Pitt opposing delays in their dispute over their jointly owned winery, which he sued Jolie over in 2021 for selling her half without consent.
According to Daily Mail, court records reveal the trial is set for February 1, 2027, but Jolie wants it delayed until November 2027.
He is willing to push the trial back by two months, but rejects any date in late 2027.
In the documents the Meet Joe Black star claimed the delay has been keeping him from “the quiet enjoyment of his home in France.”
He argues that the Chateau Miraval business has been “stymied by the dispute” and urges a swift resolution so all parties “can move on with their lives,” insisting Jolie has no legitimate reason to postpone the trial.
Meanwhile, the Girl Interrupted actress shared that it was her ex-husband who brought a lawsuit with complicated issues including out-of-country witnesses.
Jolie denied Pitt’s access to the mega-mansion has been affected, while Pitt claimed issues with the new Russian oligarch owner, alleging a “hostile takeover” of Chateau Miraval and seeking to question the businessman legally about dealings with Jolie.