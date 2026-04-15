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FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide

Xanax recall occurred due to 'failed dissolution specifications,' meaning extended-release tablets may not deliver drugs at intended rate

FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide
FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a nationwide recall for specific batches of Xanax, a pill used to treat anxiety.

The recall, initiated by pharmaceutical company Viatris on March 17, affects one lot of Xanax XR tablets (lot number 8177156) with a best before date of February 2027.

The product was manufactured in Ireland.

As per FDA, the recall is due to “failed dissolution specifications,” meaning the extended-release tablets may not deliver the medication at the intended rate.

Class II recall means that the use of this product is likely to pose reversible health issues.

Xanax, also known as alprazolam, is widely prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Health experts recommended patients not to immediately stop consuming the medication and to consult a doctor or pharmacist for guidance.

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