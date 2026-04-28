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New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk

Metabolic syndrome, which is a cluster of five diseases, including hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes, and more

New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk
New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk

A recent study revealed that people with metabolic syndrome, which is a cluster of five diseases, including hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes, and more, may also face a higher risk of cancer, particularly those with advanced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.

According to a study published in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes, the study discovered that individuals with severe CKM syndrome could have nearly 30% increased risk of developing cancer.

CKM syndrome includes conditions such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, high blood sugar, excess body weight, and reduced kidney function.

Up to 90% of US adults have at least one component of CKM syndrome, as per scientists.

While it is associated with cardiac issues, kidney failure, strokes, dementia, fatty liver disease, a recent study also found a strong link to cancer risk too.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from nearly 1.4 million people in Japan over more than three years. Results indicated that cancer risk significantly increased with the severity of CKM syndrome: 3% higher risk in stage 1, 2% in stage 2, 25% in stage 3, and 30% in stage 4.

Lead researcher Dr. Hidehiro Kaneko said, “Dysfunction in each of these systems is independently associated with cancer risk due to shared risk factors.”

“This study suggests that the accumulation of risk factors within the framework of CKM syndrome may contribute to the development of various types of cancer,” Kaneko added.

Researchers say the condition reflects how interconnected heart, kidney, and metabolic health are, with shared risk factors contributing to cancer development.

Experts emphasize that healthy lifestyle choices that reduce cardiovascular and kidney disease risk may significantly help in reducing cancer risk, underscoring the significance of early screening and prevention strategies for high-risk individuals.

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