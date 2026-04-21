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Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter known for regulating moods may play a pivotal role in tinnitus

Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, Study finds
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, Study finds

A recent study revealed that serotonin, a neurotransmitter known for regulating moods, may play a pivotal role in tinnitus, a condition described as continuous ringing in the ears.

For the study conducted by scientists across China and the US, significantly raised serotonin activity in certain brain circuits led to behaviours associated with tinnitus.

Whenever the circuit was deactivated, those symptoms got reduced, providing insight into the development of the condition.

Tinnitus is linked to hearing loss, but in some cases, the condition starts in the brain‘s auditory system.

Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds

Patients often report mental health related issues such as depression, anxiety, and other issues that can easily be treated with a class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), that helps in increasing serotonin levels.

To properly comprehend the pathway, researchers assessed the pathway between the dorsal raphe nucleus, a serotonin-producing region in the brainstem, to the dorsal cochlear nucleus, an auditory region.

This can assist in regulating the process of sound signals in the brain.

Results underscored a complex relationship: while serotonin can assist in treating mood disorders, it is likely to aggravate the hearing condition in several cases.

According to scientists, the results highlighted the need for targeted treatments that can easily manage mental health related problems without even impacting auditory function.

They further stressed the need for more studies; however, the discovery may pave the way for more effective therapies.

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