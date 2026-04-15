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GLP-1 resistance tied to genetic variants, affecting diabetes treatment, study

Specific generic versions associated with the PAM enzyme can lead to a phenomenon called GLP-1 resistance, as per study

GLP-1 resistance tied to genetic variants, affecting diabetes treatment, study
GLP-1 resistance tied to genetic variants, affecting diabetes treatment, study

A recent study revealed that nearly one in 10 people may show minimised response to GLP-1 receptor agonists, commonly used drugs to treat Type 2 Diabetes.

As per the study published in Genome Medicine, specific generic versions associated with the PAM enzyme can lead to a phenomenon called GLP-1 resistance.

Despite increased levels of the hormone GLP-1 in the body, its ability to regulate blood sugar is reduced in affected people.

GLP-1 resistance tied to genetic variants, affecting diabetes treatment, study

For the research, scientists examined data from clinical trials, mouse models and human participants.

Scientists discovered that patients with these versions were unable to reduce blood glucose levels after following six months of treatment in contrast to those without them.

GLP-1 drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, work by mimicking a hormone that stimulates insulin release, slows digestion and reduces appetite.

However, in people with these versions, the biological response appears weaker.

Interestingly, the reduced effectiveness was certain to GLP-1-based therapies, with no similar impact seen in other diabetes treatments.

While the exact mechanism remains unclear, scientists say the findings could personalise treatment decisions and guide future drug development.

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