Iran’s Lavan Oil Refinery attacked after ceasefire, Tehran retaliates in Gulf

The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has confirmed that the Lavan Oil Refinery was hit in a “cowardly attack” Wednesday morning.
The strike occurred at approximately 10:00 AM local time, just hours after a fragile two-week ceasefire had been announced between Iran and the United States.
Emergency teams and firefighters were immediately sent to the site to battle the resulting blaze. Despite the explosions, officials confirmed that the facility was secured without any loss of life.
The NIORDC released a statement saying, “Fortunately, due to the timely evacuation of personnel, no casualties have been reported thus far.”
While the source of the strike remains officially unidentified, the incident has already triggered a regional escalation.
Shortly after the refinery was hit, Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes against targets in the UAE and Kuwait.
The NIORDC emphasised that the national fuel network remains stable but urged the public to conserve energy, stating, “We request our dear compatriots to assist their servants in this industry by managing their fuel consumption.”
Negotiations to cement the peace deal are still scheduled to begin in Islamabad this Friday.