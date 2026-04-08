Iran halts Hormuz tanker traffic as Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire

Iran has reportedly halted tanker traffic in Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, hours after both countries US-Iran declared two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan.
As per Fars news agency, Iran halted the operation after hundreds of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, killing over 100 people.
The report has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies.
In an official ceasefire announcement, Pakistan stated that Lebanon was included in the agreement. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office rejected that claim, saying the deal does not apply to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hezbollah and continued to attack across southern Beirut suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed Pakistani mediators about ceasefire violations in Iran and Lebanon, an Iranian ministry statement said.
Notably, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also vowed to “punish Israel” over alleged ceasefire breaches.
US President Donald Trump described the continued Israeli operations as a “separate” issue not covered by the ceasefire.
Additionally, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has also confirmed an attack on the Lavan Oil Refinery just hours after the ceasefire announcement.