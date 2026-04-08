News
News

Iran halts Hormuz tanker traffic as Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also vowed to 'punish Israel' over alleged ceasefire breaches

Iran halts Hormuz tanker traffic as Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire
Iran halts Hormuz tanker traffic as Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire

Iran has reportedly halted tanker traffic in Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, hours after both countries US-Iran declared two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan.

As per Fars news agency, Iran halted the operation after hundreds of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, killing over 100 people.

The report has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies.

In an official ceasefire announcement, Pakistan stated that Lebanon was included in the agreement. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office rejected that claim, saying the deal does not apply to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hezbollah and continued to attack across southern Beirut suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed Pakistani mediators about ceasefire violations in Iran and Lebanon, an Iranian ministry statement said.

Notably, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also vowed to “punish Israel” over alleged ceasefire breaches.

US President Donald Trump described the continued Israeli operations as a “separate” issue not covered by the ceasefire.

Additionally, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has also confirmed an attack on the Lavan Oil Refinery just hours after the ceasefire announcement.

Araghchi warns US must choose between ceasefire and support for Israel
Araghchi warns US must choose between ceasefire and support for Israel
Rex Heuermann guilty plea: Gilgo Beach serial killer admits to 8 murders
Rex Heuermann guilty plea: Gilgo Beach serial killer admits to 8 murders
Iran’s Lavan Oil Refinery attacked after ceasefire, Tehran retaliates in Gulf
Iran’s Lavan Oil Refinery attacked after ceasefire, Tehran retaliates in Gulf
Iran threatens to exit US ceasefire over continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Iran threatens to exit US ceasefire over continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon faces wave of Israeli strikes despite US-Iran ceasefire, chaos ensues
Lebanon faces wave of Israeli strikes despite US-Iran ceasefire, chaos ensues
Oil and fuel prices to remain high through 2026: Deloitte report warns of sustained costs
Oil and fuel prices to remain high through 2026: Deloitte report warns of sustained costs
Oil prices plunge globally after US-Iran ceasefire: Check latest prices and forecast
Oil prices plunge globally after US-Iran ceasefire: Check latest prices and forecast
US-Iran two-week ceasefire: 5 critical things you need to know
US-Iran two-week ceasefire: 5 critical things you need to know
Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads
Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads
Taiwan opposition leader pledges reconciliation with China as part of ‘peace mission'
Taiwan opposition leader pledges reconciliation with China as part of ‘peace mission'
Iran agrees to reopen Strait of Hormuz under proposed terms of ceasefire deal
Iran agrees to reopen Strait of Hormuz under proposed terms of ceasefire deal
North Korea launches ballistic missiles at pyongyang dismissing hopes for better ties
North Korea launches ballistic missiles at pyongyang dismissing hopes for better ties

Popular News

Araghchi warns US must choose between ceasefire and support for Israel

Araghchi warns US must choose between ceasefire and support for Israel
an hour ago
Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure

Chris Hemsworth raves about sons’ surfing as he posts family Hawaii adventure
4 hours ago
Flu shot cuts kids’ illness by up to 60%, study finds

Flu shot cuts kids’ illness by up to 60%, study finds
2 hours ago