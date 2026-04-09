Trump criticizes NATO over lack of support in US–Iran conflict, hints at withdrawal

Trump had strongly criticized NATO and lashed out at European partners for declining to contribute military forces to the war on Iran.
The U.S. President has reportedly discussed withdrawing from NATO, the transatlantic alliance that has been a central pillar of Western security for decades.
It happened as, despite Trump’s pressure, NATO allies had declined to contribute military forces to the war, outside of defensive maneuvers.
Recently at a news briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt framed the US and Israel’s war on Iran as a “test” that the alliance had failed.
Leavitt’s latest comments came shortly before Trump met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.
“I have a direct quote from the president of the United States on NATO, and I will share it with all of you. They were tested, and they failed,” Leavitt said.
“I would add, it’s quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the course of the last six weeks when it’s the American people who have been funding their defence."
Clearly, tensions between the US and its European allies were further strained last year when Trump threatened to use military force to seize the self-governing Danish territory of Greenland, claiming that its ownership was essential for national security.
After the US and Israel unilaterally launched a war against Iran on February 28, Trump lashed out at European countries for their lack of interest in contributing to the campaign.
Many legal scholars consider the war an act of aggression, in violation of international law.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering whether to close US bases or move troops out of countries such as Spain and Germany as punishment for their stance on the war.
After spending more than two hours at the White House, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte responded to Trump's stance, "He is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies, and I can see his point," adding, "This was a very frank, very open discussion, but also a discussion between two good friends."