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‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch

Sam Levinson honored late 'Euphoria' stars during a five-minute speech at Tuesday’s season three premiere

‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch

Late Euphoria stars Eric Dane and Angus Cloud were honored by series creator Sam Levinson at the premiere of season three, celebrating their contributions to the hit HBO series.

Sam Levinson honored late Euphoria stars Angus Cloud and Eric Dane during a five-minute speech at Tuesday’s season three premiere in Los Angeles.

Notably, Cloud, 25, played Fez, and Dane, 53, portrayed Cal Jacobs.

In a video shared by Deadline, Levinson said that the delay between seasons two and three was due to multiple factors but noted, “The real time was in trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we've lost.”

Levinson dedicated the final season of the series to Cloud, Dane, and producer Kevin Turen.

Referring to the late star, he said, “The Rebbe says, ‘The only way to see great light is to pass through great darkness.’ Well, it feels good to be on the other side.”

He continued, “When Angus died it was tough. I loved him deeply and I fought hard to keep him clean,' he said of the star, who passed away of a drug overdose.”

Levinson also reflected, “Death is what gives life meaning. You can't be arrogant about existence. You're forced to reckon with the fact that life itself is a wonder, a gift, a profound blessing.”

To note, Angus Cloud was died in 2023 and Eric Dane passed away in February 2026.

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