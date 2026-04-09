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UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station

Dramatic images showed the devastating fire spreading at Oulton Broad North Railway Station in Suffolk

UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station
UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station

Train operations have been halted as firefighters battled a massive blaze ripping through a UK train station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Plumes of thick smoke spewed into the sky as the inferno engulfed a restaurant on the platform.

Dramatic images showed the devastating fire spreading at Oulton Broad North Railway Station in Suffolk
Dramatic images showed the devastating fire spreading at Oulton Broad North Railway Station in Suffolk

Rescue services were called to reports of a roof blaze in a restaurant based in Oulton Broad North Railway Station on the platform in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dramatic images showed the devastating fire spreading at Oulton Broad North Railway Station in Suffolk while crews battled to contain the flames for around six hours.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said, "Residents are being asked to avoid the area, if possible, due to the congestion caused by the number of emergency vehicles present.

UK: huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station in Suffolk
UK: huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station in Suffolk

Fire crews were also called to reports of a fire at a commercial building at Oulton Broad North Railway Station.

While firefighters have brought the fire under control, locals are still being urged to avoid the area.

Roads around the station have been reopened, but residents were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Further train cancellations are expected and the routes impacted includes Ipswich, Norwich, and Lowestoft

Referring to the incident, no injuries were reported so far.

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