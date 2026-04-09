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Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash

Long-awaited clash between British former champions gains momentum after Fury announces blockbuster return fight

Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash
Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash

The boxing community is set to witness one of the major "face-off" comebacks ever.

Excitement hovers as boxing legend Tyson Fury said he wants to face long-term rival Anthony Joshua after his heavyweight comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday.

The British professional boxer Fury ‌wants to fight Anthony Joshua in a long-awaited clash of British former heavyweight world champions if he wins his comeback against the Canada-based Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

37-year-old Fury faces the Russian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his first outing for 16 months, having returned from his fifth retirement.

While an all-British super-fight against Joshua has eluded the sport for a generation, there is renewed hope the pair could finally meet in 2026.

"If it happens, great; if it doesn't happen, also great," Fury told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I've got Arslanbek Makhmudov to think of on Saturday night, but all going well, a fight with 'Joshua' is the fight I want next."

On the contrary, 36 years Nigerian boxer Joshua last fought in December, stopping Jake Paul in the sixth round of a sanctioned professional contest.



Notably, Joshua made his first public appearance since the car crash when he was seen at London’s O2 Arena for Chisora’s bout against Wilder.

A bout with Fury was reportedly in the works following that victory, but plans were halted after Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria late last year, which claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

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