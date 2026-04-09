Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree

Grand National's most popular reigning champion, Nick Rockett, has been withdrawn from Saturday's race at Aintree.
Owned by Bradford-based Stewart Andrews, the champ delivered an emotional triumph for the father-and-son (Willie and Patrick Mullins) partnership 12 months ago, pipping stablemate "I Am Maximus—who is currently the favorite for this year's race."
The 9-year-old horse was declared a non-runner on Thursday morning after being reported to be coughing.
As a result, Gordon Elliott’s Pied Piper, the first reserve, will now take its place in the race.
Nick Rockett's absence potentially improves the chances of I Am Maximus, who is now the favorite and aims to become the first horse since Red Rum to regain the title after winning it for the first time in 2024.
The deadline for reserves to enter the final field is 1pm on Friday, should there be any further non-runners.
However, Bellamy's fairytale national story was to last barely 24 hours, with Nick Rockett ruled out of contention after reportedly being found to be coughing.
Nick Rockett had been seen just once since, returning at Down Royal last month, and eyebrows were raised at declarations on Wednesday morning when last year's winning jockey switched his allegiance to Grangeclare West, leaving Tom Bellamy to receive the unexpected call-up on the defending champion.
His withdrawal means first reserve, Gordon Elliott's Pied Piper, will now enter the race.
Notably, Nick Rockett had only raced once since his triumph, at Down Royal last month.
A last-minute jockey change saw last year's winning rider switch allegiance to Grangeclare West, with Tom Bellamy receiving a surprise call-up to ride the champion.