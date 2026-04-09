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Apple launches iOS 26.4.1 with THESE major bug fixes: Details inside

Apple's iOS 26.4.1 is focused on fixing iOS 26.4 issues, launching globally now after reports of bugs affecting core system functions

Apple launches iOS 26.4.1 with THESE major bug fixes: Details inside
Apple launches iOS 26.4.1 with THESE major bug fixes: Details inside

Apple has officially launched its iOS 26.4.1 update with significant bug fixes two weeks following a major update.

The recently introduced update is focused on fixing iOS 26.4 issues, launching globally now after reports of bugs affecting core system functions.

iOS 26.4, released in late March, rolled out a range of AI-centric features in Apple Music, along with the latest emojis, availability updates, keyboard enhancements, and more.

However, users soon reported several issues with iCloud syncing, overall performance, and notifications.

Bug fixes in iOS 26.4.1

The iOS 26.4.1 update focuses on stability and the following:

  • It brings resolutions for iCloud sync issues, particularly in apps such as Passwords
  • Enhanced notification responsiveness
  • Improved keyboard accuracy
  • Performance upgrades, including reduced overheating

Notably, Apple’s latest update is under 600MB, highlighting its role as a maintenance launch.

How to install iOS 26.4.1

Follow these steps to install Apple’s iOS 26.4.1 update:

  • Initially, launch Settings → General.
  • Afterwards, tap on Software Update to access it.
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