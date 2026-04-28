Apple introduces monthly installments for annual App Store subscriptions globally

Apple has launched the latest payment option for App Store subscriptions, enabling users to pay for annual plans in monthly installments rather than paying a lump-sum amount.
With this latest update, developers will get yearly subscriptions billed month by month, while users stay committed to a 12-month plan.
As per Apple, the move aims to simplify using paid apps and services and make it more affordable.
Apple subscription payments
The Cupertino-based tech giant is offering users access to annual subscription pricing without overburdening themselves.
Moreover, users will continue to get the pricing benefits of a yearly plan while paying in installments.
Apple further said users will be able to track how many installments they have already paid and how many are left through their Apple Account settings, with plans to offer reminders and optional push notifications ahead of renewal dates to avoid inconvenience.
Availability
The latest feature is set to launch worldwide in May 2026 with software updates including iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and visionOS 26.5.
Notably Apple’s App Store 12-month subscription will initially remain inaccessible across the US and Singapore at release.