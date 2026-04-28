Is Microsoft Outlook still down? outage continues for 24 hours as users face issues

Microsoft Outlook on iOS continues to experience outages more than 24 hours after users initially started reporting issues, despite Microsoft's assurances it introduced the configuration change and restored services.
As per DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, the Microsoft Outlook services once again went down on April 28, 2026, across US and UK.
DownDetector shows nearly 500 complaints at around 8 am Eastern time.
In the USA, nearly 62% users are still unable to login the Microsoft Outlook app, 20% users are facing issues in receiving messages, while the remaining 17% reported problems with the app.
On Monday, Microsoft's service status page listed "service degradation" for Outlook.com and reiterating that iOS users continue to face issues when accessing their Outlook and Hotmail accounts from the iOS default Mail app.
Notably, the American tech giant has yet to officially address the Outlook outage today.