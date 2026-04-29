Vodafone service restored as outage reports drop across UK

The Vodafone broadband outage has seemingly been restored now following hours of disruption across the UK.
As per DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, nearly 1,000 users complained with their broadband connection shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
However, DownDetector now doesn’t show any user reporting issues with the broadband network today, April 29, 2026.
Frustrated users quickly took to social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), and other platforms to express their disappointment and to get real-time updates.
Some Vodafone users reported broadband internet related issues, while others reported mobile internet and signal related problems.
What to do if you are still facing Vodafone service issues?
If you are still facing Vodafone internet down issues, first check if it’s a broader outage using official tools or community trackers.
Avoid repeatedly restarting your router, as this rarely fixes network-level disruptions. Instead, wait for verified updates or contact Vodafone broadband support if needed. Temporary solutions like mobile data can help during downtime.
The Vodafone outage map reflects growing pressure on telecom providers to ensure stable connectivity