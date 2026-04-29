WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups with built-in storage option

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to release the latest feature that is likely to change how users back up their chats, providing its own encrypted cloud storage rather than depending solely on third-party services.
Android users back up chats to Google Drive, while iPhone users depend on iCloud.
According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on an in-house backup system that will offer users enhanced control and privacy.
The forthcoming feature is likely to offer Android users with two backup options: Google Drive or WhatsApp’s own cloud storage that may include 2GB of free space.
It is important to mention that backups stored on WhatsApp’s servers will need mandatory encryption, unlike current optional encryption for third-party backups.
Users will be able to secure their data using a passkey, password, or a 64-digit encryption key, ensuring enhanced security.
This move emphasises WhatsApp’s increasing focus on user privacy and data security.
Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly considering a paid plan providing up to 500GB of storage for nearly $0.99 each month that could captivate users with large chat histories.
Availability
WhatsApp’s new feature is currently under development, with no official launch date announced yet.