News
News

WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups with built-in storage option

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an in-house backup system that will offer users enhanced control and privacy

WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups with built-in storage option
WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups with built-in storage option

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to release the latest feature that is likely to change how users back up their chats, providing its own encrypted cloud storage rather than depending solely on third-party services.

Android users back up chats to Google Drive, while iPhone users depend on iCloud.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on an in-house backup system that will offer users enhanced control and privacy.

The forthcoming feature is likely to offer Android users with two backup options: Google Drive or WhatsApp’s own cloud storage that may include 2GB of free space.

WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups with built-in storage option

It is important to mention that backups stored on WhatsApp’s servers will need mandatory encryption, unlike current optional encryption for third-party backups.

Users will be able to secure their data using a passkey, password, or a 64-digit encryption key, ensuring enhanced security.

This move emphasises WhatsApp’s increasing focus on user privacy and data security.

Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly considering a paid plan providing up to 500GB of storage for nearly $0.99 each month that could captivate users with large chat histories.

Availability

WhatsApp’s new feature is currently under development, with no official launch date announced yet.

Vodafone service restored as outage reports drop across UK
Vodafone service restored as outage reports drop across UK
Spotify shares plunge 13% as weak guidance overshadows earnings beat
Spotify shares plunge 13% as weak guidance overshadows earnings beat
How to use NASA’s Landsat tool to see your name from space
How to use NASA’s Landsat tool to see your name from space
Is Microsoft Outlook still down? outage continues for 24 hours as users face issues
Is Microsoft Outlook still down? outage continues for 24 hours as users face issues
Apple introduces monthly installments for annual App Store subscriptions globally
Apple introduces monthly installments for annual App Store subscriptions globally
OpenAI widens cloud reach beyond Microsoft, AWS next in line
OpenAI widens cloud reach beyond Microsoft, AWS next in line
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy for first time in 18 months to deploy ViaSat-3 satellite
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy for first time in 18 months to deploy ViaSat-3 satellite
Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack
Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack
Microsoft revamps Windows updates to reduce disruptions and offer improved Control
Microsoft revamps Windows updates to reduce disruptions and offer improved Control
NASA sets timeline for earth’s end: Planet will suffocate in 1 billion years
NASA sets timeline for earth’s end: Planet will suffocate in 1 billion years
WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats
WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats
X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside
X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside

Popular News

Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war

Over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are likely to face acute hunger due to ongoing war
23 minutes ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary
22 minutes ago
Selena Gomez reportedly unfollows Benny Blanco as cheating rumours escalate

Selena Gomez reportedly unfollows Benny Blanco as cheating rumours escalate
an hour ago