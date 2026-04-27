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SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy for first time in 18 months to deploy ViaSat-3 satellite

The rocket carried the heavy ViaSat-3 F3 satellite designed to provide high-speed internet to the Asia-Pacific region

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy for first time in 18 months to deploy ViaSat-3 satellite
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy for first time in 18 months to deploy ViaSat-3 satellite

For the first time in a year and a half, SpaceX has successfully awakened its “bra wny” Falcon Heavy rocket.

On Monday, April 27, 2026, the triple-core giant roared to life from Launch Complex 39A, marking its first mission since October 2024.

The rocket carried the heavy ViaSat-3 F3 satellite designed to provide high-speed internet to the Asia-Pacific region.

This 12th-ever flight of the Falcon Heavy showcased its massive power using three strapped-together boosters to generate over 5 million pounds of thrust.


While the central core was intentionally dropped into the ocean, the two side boosters performed a stunning synchronized return to Earth.

Dave Abrahamian, Viasat’s vice president of space systems noted that “this launch marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring fast, secure and reliable high capacity, highly flexible broadband” to customers worldwide.

This return of the world’s second-most powerful operational rocket is a major milestone for Elon Musk’s company.

SpaceX confirmed the successful mission stating that “following stage separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones” at Cape Canaveral, a maneuver that has become a signature of the rocket’s incredible reusability.

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