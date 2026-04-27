Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack

The popular e-commerce giant eBay is currently battling a series of technical glitches after a massive spike in errors began late Sunday and continued into Monday, April 27, 2026.
According to real-time monitors, a significant eBay outage has crippled essential features.
Users are reporting that “the API is down affecting any systems or functions that rely on it to operate,” causing chaos for third-party tools.
While the site remains partially accessible, buyers and sellers face a frustrating reality: “search not working and pages loading slowly” have become the norm.
The situation took a serious turn as the hacktivist group 313 Team claimed they were behind a “massive denial of services (DDoS)” attack.
Although eBay’s official status page often shows “all green,” the community is vocal about the struggle noting that “eBay says it’s unavailable” during critical checkout attempts.
With support channels largely silent or providing canned responses, one frustrated seller noted, “it is approaching 6 hours old” regarding the API downtime.
Engineers are reportedly investigating the root cause to restore full service.