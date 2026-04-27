News
News

Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack

The hacktivist group 313 Team claimed they were behind attack

Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack
Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack

The popular e-commerce giant eBay is currently battling a series of technical glitches after a massive spike in errors began late Sunday and continued into Monday, April 27, 2026.

According to real-time monitors, a significant eBay outage has crippled essential features.

Users are reporting that “the API is down affecting any systems or functions that rely on it to operate,” causing chaos for third-party tools.

While the site remains partially accessible, buyers and sellers face a frustrating reality: “search not working and pages loading slowly” have become the norm.

The hacktivist group 313 Team claimed they were behind attack
The hacktivist group 313 Team claimed they were behind attack

The situation took a serious turn as the hacktivist group 313 Team claimed they were behind a “massive denial of services (DDoS)” attack.

Although eBay’s official status page often shows “all green,” the community is vocal about the struggle noting that “eBay says it’s unavailable” during critical checkout attempts.

With support channels largely silent or providing canned responses, one frustrated seller noted, “it is approaching 6 hours old” regarding the API downtime.

Engineers are reportedly investigating the root cause to restore full service.

Microsoft revamps Windows updates to reduce disruptions and offer improved Control
Microsoft revamps Windows updates to reduce disruptions and offer improved Control
NASA sets timeline for earth’s end: Planet will suffocate in 1 billion years
NASA sets timeline for earth’s end: Planet will suffocate in 1 billion years
WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats
WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats
X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside
X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside
OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability
OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk named to NASA’s ISS mission
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk named to NASA’s ISS mission
DeepSeek V4 released with ultra-long context and efficiency boost
DeepSeek V4 released with ultra-long context and efficiency boost
Meta rolls out new account system to simplify logins across apps
Meta rolls out new account system to simplify logins across apps
Microsoft considered buying Cursor before SpaceX’s $60B deal
Microsoft considered buying Cursor before SpaceX’s $60B deal
Threads launches 'Live Chats' to boost Real-time conversations
Threads launches 'Live Chats' to boost Real-time conversations
Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors
Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors
Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software
Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software

Popular News

Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed

Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
22 minutes ago
NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers

NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers
42 minutes ago
Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack

Is eBay Down Right Now? Global outage reported as 313 Team claims DDoS attack
2 hours ago