US stock futures dip as shaky Mideast truce and PCE inflation data take center stage

US stock futures edges lower on Thursday, April 9, 2026, as the initial relief from a Middle East ceasefire faded into scepticism.
Following a major rally on Wednesday, investors are now retreating as reports of truce violations emerge.
Tensions flared after Tehran warned of breaches and fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon raised concerns that the two-week pause in fighting may be short-lived.
The uncertainty has pushed oil prices back toward $100 a barrel particularly as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely restricted.
Adding to the tension, President Donald Trump stated he would keep troops in the region while Raphael Thuin of Tikehau Capital noted, “There’s fair amount of scepticism in the market about the ceasefire and the upcoming negotiations.”
Beyond geopolitics, Wall Street is pivoting toward critical economic data. Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index.
Analysts at BCA Research cautioned that “while the crisis peak is likely behind us, it may still be too early to aggressively extend risk.”
With inflation stubborn and the truce fragile, the market remains on edge as it balances hope for peace against the reality of high energy costs.