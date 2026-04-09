Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem

The Israeli military announced on Thursday, April 9, 2026, that it has killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem.
The strike occurred overnight in Beirut during a massive wave of aerial attacks that hit over 100 targets across Lebanon.
According to an official statement from the Israel Defense Forces, the military “eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem” in a targeted operation.
Israeli officials described Harshi as a “close associate and personal adviser” who played a “central role in managing and securing” Qassem’s office.
The assassination comes at a time of extreme tension.
While a fragile ceasefire was recently discussed between the US and Iran, Israel has maintained that “the battle in Lebanon continues and the ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”
This specific day of strikes has been reported as one of the deadliest in the conflict with Lebanese authorities confirming hundreds of casualties.
While Israel frames the strike as a strategic blow to Hezbollah’s leadership structure, the group has not yet officially confirmed Harshi’s death though they have continued to launch retaliatory rockets across the border.