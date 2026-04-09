Spotify lets you disable videos for music-only experience

In a significant update, Spotify released latest controls that enables users to disable all videos in the app.
On Thursday, the Swedish-music streaming giant said that the controls can be easily used to select an audio-first experience on the app or video-improved one.
Spotidy's latest update comes as the platform continues expanding its video offerings, which isn't prefered by all users.
Previously, users were only allowed to turn off Canvas, the short looping visuals shown on the Now Playing screen.
The new update has toggles added. One of them lets users disable music videos, while another controls all other video content, including video podcasts, vertical clips, and artist messages.
How to access Spotify's new feature
To access Spotify’s latest update, users are required to launch Settings → Content and Display.
Once adjusted, preferences apply across all devices. Moreover, family plan managers can control video settings for all members via their account.
Notably, Spotify has been gradually transitioning towards video.
Canvas was launched in 2018, followed by video podcasts in 2020 during their soaring popularity.
Music videos were added in 2024, alongside short-form artist clips, particularly designed for improved fan engagement.
Despite this push, Spotify stated that more than 70% of users believe video significantly improves the experience.
The new feature currently addresses that many listeners prefer a simpler, music-only interface, offering users improved control over how they engage with the platform.