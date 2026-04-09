News
News

Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo Masters 2026

Alcaraz dominates Etcheverry 6-1 in the Monte-Carlo Round of 16 to begin his title defense

Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo 2026
Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo 2026

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has made a flying start in his Round of 16 match against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Playing on the iconic Court Rainier III, the world number one showed exactly why he is considered the king of the clay sprinting through the opening set 6-1, in a display of pure power and precision.

Alcaraz broke Etcheverry’s serve three times in the first set winning 79% of his first-serve points and leaving his opponent with little room to breathe.

Despite the pressure of defending his title and the top ranking, Alcaraz appeared relaxed.

Alcaraz dominates Etcheverry 6-1 in the Monte-Carlo Round of 16 to begin his title defense
Alcaraz dominates Etcheverry 6-1 in the Monte-Carlo Round of 16 to begin his title defense

Before the match, he admitted that the battle for the top spot with Jannik Sinner is secondary to his performance, stating:

“For me the No. 1 spot is not in my mind right now. I am just trying to feel the best way on clay courts and see how the clay season goes.”

As the second set begins, Alcaraz holds an early 1-0 lead, maintaining his momentum.

While Etcheverry is known for his grit on this surface, he is struggling to find answers to the Spaniard’s variety. Alcaraz remains focused on his game, noting, “I am just trying to feel the best way on clay courts.”

Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission
Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission
Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree
Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree
Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash
Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash
Married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, reporter Dianna Russini reacts to being spotted at hotel
Married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, reporter Dianna Russini reacts to being spotted at hotel
Masters 2026: Schedule, TV coverage, and Rory McIlroy’s quest to defend the title
Masters 2026: Schedule, TV coverage, and Rory McIlroy’s quest to defend the title
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini address viral affair rumours
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini address viral affair rumours
David Raya hailed as ‘best goalkeeper’ in the world
David Raya hailed as ‘best goalkeeper’ in the world
Rory McIlroy relishing freedom of being 'Masters winner' after rough phase
Rory McIlroy relishing freedom of being 'Masters winner' after rough phase
Michigan Wolverines defeat UConn to win 2026 NCAA National Championship
Michigan Wolverines defeat UConn to win 2026 NCAA National Championship
Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement
Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder, ex-Arsenal star, announces immediate retirement
Tiger Woods labeled ‘selfish’ after DUI charge; golfer faces new struggles
Tiger Woods labeled ‘selfish’ after DUI charge; golfer faces new struggles
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount

Popular News

Artemis II crew prepares for historic splashdown in final phase

Artemis II crew prepares for historic splashdown in final phase
3 minutes ago
Netanyahu orders direct peace talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

Netanyahu orders direct peace talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
18 minutes ago
Alzheimer’s tests may delay diagnosis in women, study warns

Alzheimer’s tests may delay diagnosis in women, study warns
58 minutes ago