Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo Masters 2026

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has made a flying start in his Round of 16 match against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters.
Playing on the iconic Court Rainier III, the world number one showed exactly why he is considered the king of the clay sprinting through the opening set 6-1, in a display of pure power and precision.
Alcaraz broke Etcheverry’s serve three times in the first set winning 79% of his first-serve points and leaving his opponent with little room to breathe.
Despite the pressure of defending his title and the top ranking, Alcaraz appeared relaxed.
Before the match, he admitted that the battle for the top spot with Jannik Sinner is secondary to his performance, stating:
“For me the No. 1 spot is not in my mind right now. I am just trying to feel the best way on clay courts and see how the clay season goes.”
As the second set begins, Alcaraz holds an early 1-0 lead, maintaining his momentum.
While Etcheverry is known for his grit on this surface, he is struggling to find answers to the Spaniard’s variety. Alcaraz remains focused on his game, noting, “I am just trying to feel the best way on clay courts.”