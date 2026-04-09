'Wednesday' Season 3 adds Andrew McCarthy, Lena Headey & James Lance as guest stars

Netflix has added some new names to an already glamorous cast lineup of Wednesday season 3.
On Thursday, April 9, the streaming giant revealed three actors who will appear as guest stars in Wednesday's third instalment.
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Andrew McCarthy (Mannequin) and James Lance (Ted Lasso) have joined the production on the hit series, whose third season is currently underway in Ireland.
Season one of Wednesday debuted over Thanksgiving week in 2022, while season two was split into two parts, with the first part dropping in early August 2025 and the second in early September.
Meanwhile, there are no reports about the premiere date for the third instalment as of yet.
Previously announced new cast members for season 3 include Winona Ryder as Tabitha, Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia, Noah Taylor as Cyrus, Chris Sarandon as Balthazar, Oscar Morgan as Atticus and Kennedy Moyer as Daisy, alongside the original cast.
The returning cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), with Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).