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Millions gather to mark 40th-day memorial of Ayatollah Khamenei

Citizens attended the ceremony carrying Iranian flags, Hezbollah flags, and portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei

Millions gather to mark 40th-day memorial of Ayatollah Khamenei
Millions gather to mark 40th-day memorial of Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran marked the 40th day memorial of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who embraced martyrdom in Israeli air strikes on February 28.

Millions of mourners gathered for large-scale memorial ceremonies across Iran to pay heartfelt tribute to their leader.

Though his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who came as a successor to Ali Khamenei, remained absent from the ceremonies.

The memorial ceremony was held across the country, including in the capital Tehran, starting at 9:40 a.m. local time.

It's starting timings marked the exact moment Imam Khamenei got martyred on February 28.

Citizens attended the ceremony carrying Iranian flags, Hezbollah flags, and portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei, dressed in black mourned the death of Ali Khamenei, who had ruled Iran for nearly 40 years after the death of Ruhollah Khomeini.

High-ranking Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, also joined the march. Several sectors issued memorial speeches urging resistance to continue his legacy.

Notably, Iran and the US have already declared a two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, marking an end to the intense conflict.

Though a final agreement has yet to take place on Friday between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan.

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