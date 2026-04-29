News
News

Common antidepressant got ‘precautionary recall’ in UK: Here’s why

The recall comes after patient complaint who consumed Sertraline 100 mg film-coated tablets and rather discovered a strip of Citalopram

Common antidepressant got ‘precautionary recall’ in UK: Here’s why
Common antidepressant got ‘precautionary recall’ in UK: Here’s why

Over 8,000 packs of a frequently used antidepressant have been recalled after a patient found the wrong medicine inside their pack.

The recall comes after a complaint by a patient who consumed Sertraline 100 mg film-coated tablets and rather discovered a strip of another antidepressant, Citalopram 40mg film-coated tablets, inside the sealed box.

Both the medicines are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) used for the treatment of anxiety disorders, depression, and related mental health disorders by boosting serotonin to the brain.

The UK-based pharmaceutical company, Amarox, has issued a "precautionary recall" of a particular batch of Sertraline, according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Common antidepressant got ‘precautionary recall’ in UK: Here’s why

The same manufacturer produces both medications at the same site.

The MHRA said that the manufacturing error “appears to have occurred during secondary packaging of the blister strips into the cartons”.

They said that patients who have already taken any Citalopram 40mg tablets by mistake or are experiencing side effects should seek medical advice immediately.

The MHRA said that pharmacists should stop supplying the batch and contact any patients who may have been dispensed the impacted product, Sertraline 100mg tablets batch number V2500425.

The regulator said 81,872 packs are included in the recall.

The affected lot numbers of the recalled tablets include V2500425.

Experts urged to check batch numbers and expiration dates before buying and consuming the tablets.

In 2019, over 16.7 million prescriptions of Sertraline were issued by GPs in England, as per research.

New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk
New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk
Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children
Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
What everyday habits secretly damage your health?
What everyday habits secretly damage your health?
CDC issues warning for significantly increasing cases of Shigella infections in US
CDC issues warning for significantly increasing cases of Shigella infections in US
Do you have high blood pressure? Here's what to do following your diagnosis
Do you have high blood pressure? Here's what to do following your diagnosis
FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide
FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide
GLP-1 resistance tied to genetic variants, affecting diabetes treatment, study
GLP-1 resistance tied to genetic variants, affecting diabetes treatment, study
HPV vaccine significantly reduces cancer risk in young men, study
HPV vaccine significantly reduces cancer risk in young men, study
Cough drop recall 2026: FDA issues nationwide alert over safety concerns
Cough drop recall 2026: FDA issues nationwide alert over safety concerns
White rice sold nationwide recalled due to potential presence of foreign material
White rice sold nationwide recalled due to potential presence of foreign material
What are hidden side effects of GLP-1 drugs? Researchers find
What are hidden side effects of GLP-1 drugs? Researchers find

Popular News

Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes?

Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes?
58 minutes ago
Trump shares AI image with rifle, issues warning to Iran: ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’

Trump shares AI image with rifle, issues warning to Iran: ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’
2 hours ago
Sam Neill opens up about his painful health journey and cancer battle

Sam Neill opens up about his painful health journey and cancer battle
2 hours ago