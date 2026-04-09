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Netanyahu orders direct peace talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

Israel is pushing for the total removal of militant influence near its borders

Netanyahu orders direct peace talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Netanyahu orders direct peace talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on April 9, 2026, that he has ordered his cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon.

This major diplomatic shift comes after months of intense cross-border conflict.

Netanyahu stated that the move follows multiple requests from Lebanese government to sit down and discuss a formal end to the war.

The Prime Minister laid out a clear agenda for these potential meetings emphasizing that the focus will be on the security of the region. Netanyahu said in a public statement:

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible.”


Beyond simply ending the fighting, Israel is pushing for the total removal of militant influence near its borders. Netanyahu clarified the specific goals of the mission, stating:

“The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.”

While the diplomatic door has opened, Israel has continued military strikes against Hezbollah targets insisting that pressure remains necessary.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister has also recently called for the demilitarization of Beirut, a move Israel says it appreciates as a step toward lasting stability.

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