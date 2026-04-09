World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’

With the 2026 World Cup just weeks away, soccer fans are facing massive “sticker shock” as ticket prices for the final match have surged to nearly $11,000.
On April 1, FIFA reopened its digital portal after finalizing the 48-team field revealing that top-tier Category 1 seats for the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium now cost $10,990.
This is a staggering increase from the $8,680 price tag seen just last December.
The spike is driven by a controversial “dynamic pricing” model where costs fluctuate based on real-time demand.
This strategy has drawn fierce backlash from fans and politicians alike. In a formal letter, 69 members of the US Congress warned that “the consequences of dynamic pricing will make the 2026 FWC the most financially exclusionary and inaccessible to date.”
They further argued the move “starkly contrasts with FIFA’s core mission to promote the accessible and inclusive promotion and development of soccer globally.”
Despite the outcry, FIFA officials remain firm citing an overwhelming global appetite for the expanded tournament. Defending the high costs, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, “This unique, It’s incredible.”
While a few $60 tickets are reserved for loyal supporters, most fans are left staring at a primary market that has increased nearly seven times since the 2022 final in Qatar.