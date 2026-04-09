Macaws makes historic return to Rio de Janeiro after two centuries

The most striking blue-and-yellow macaw has finally made a return to Rio de Janeiro after nearly two decades, marking a significant milestone in wildlife restoration.
These iconic macaws once completely disappeared from the regions due to deforestation and wildlife trafficking during the 19th century.
Currently, Refauna, a non-profit organisation in Brazil, aiming to restore natural ecosystems, is reintroducing birds into Tijuca National Park under “refaunation” project.
Nearly four macaws, rescued from captivity, have temporarily been released in the forest and are currently being trained for wild survival, with an entire release slated to occur in September.
With this initiative, the organisation aims to rebuild the entire ecosystem, which was previously destroyed.
Over the years, species such as agoutis, howler monkeys, and tortoises have also been reintroduced to revive natural processes like seed dispersal.
According to experts, note that up to 90% of forest plants depend on animals for reproduction.
The macaws, one of the most beautiful creatures also known for their intelligence, could play a pivotal role in spreading seeds across the broader areas.
However, their survival depends on adapting to the wild and avoiding human interaction, as their visually-appealing appearance captivates millions.
If successful, the project may rebuild the ecosystem, significantly contributing in reviving the ecological balance.