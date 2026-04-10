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Australia: Anthony Albanese seeks fuel supplies from regional allies as shortages deepen

Albanese visits Singapore to secure key energy supplies, including diesel and liquefied natural gas, amid energy crisis

Australia: Anthony Albanese seeks fuel supplies from regional allies as shortages deepen
Australia: Anthony Albanese seeks fuel supplies from regional allies as shortages deepen

As the world faces a global energy crisis amid challenging economic situations, Australia has moved forward to give relief to the nation by securing possible fuel supplies after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest update reveals , Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Singapore, traveling to the Asian city-state to meet his counterpart, Lawrence Wong.

The two prime ministers hold leaders’ meeting annually, but the summit takes on a new focus this year, with the fuel crisis likely at the top of the agenda.

Albanese visited the Ampol refinery in Sydney before arriving in Singapore late on Thursday, April 9, after meeting with Prime Minister Wong.

Their annual meeting, according to Albanese, will “continue discussions on securing trade in essential supplies, including petroleum oils, such as diesel and liquefied natural gas."

Albanese will on Friday visit Jurong Island, the home of Singapore’s oil refining industries, where he will visit fuel facilities. 

The human-made island houses facilities owned by the likes of ExxonMobil.


Later, Albanese will meet Wong at the Istana, the prime ministerial palace and office in Singapore.

The pair will hold a leaders’ meeting—which is expected to focus on energy and economic security between the two nations—and then a joint press conference. 

Notably, this trip is Albanese’s third official visit to Singapore as prime minister.


While Singapore does not extract large amounts of crude oil, it is one of the three biggest fuel refining hubs in the world, processing about 1.3m barrels per day.

"Because of economic ties and fuel." Singapore is our largest trade partner in Southeast Asia and considered one of Australia’s closest strategic and economic partners, said Albanese, adding, "Trade between the two countries was worth nearly $48 bn in 2024-25, making Singapore our sixth-largest trading partner globally."

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