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Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details

Annual Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse is set to welcome its biggest crowd in almost 15 years amid world-famous Randox Grand National Festival 2026

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details

This year's annual Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse is set to welcome its biggest crowd in almost 15 years.

Kicking off on Friday, thousands are set to head to Merseyside for a day of fashion, entertainment, and—of course—horseracing.

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree

Thousands of racegoers are excited to gather at Aintree for the highly anticipated Ladies Day today.

This year, Debenhams is the official Style Partner, with over £10,000 worth of prizes to be won.

This vibrant day at Aintree also features the annual Style Awards.

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details

Moreover, the Style Awards are introducing two new categories this year, celebrating standout fashion across the racecourse.

The first is "best hat," which honors bold and beautiful millinery on the course. The second is "best suited", which focuses on tailoring.

Ladies Day takes place on the second day of the racecourse's world-famous Randox Grand National Festival.

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details

Dress code for Ladies Day at Aintree:

Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival is one of the biggest fashion days of the year, where fashionistas get dressed to the nines, wearing their best outfits to Aintree.

However, there is actually no official style code for the Aintree Grand National.

Annual Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse at world-famous Randox Grand National Festival 2026
Annual Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse at world-famous Randox Grand National Festival 2026

Ladies Day at Aintree guide:

Ladies Day takes place on the second day of the racecourse's world-famous Randox Grand National Festival.

Organizers said bookings among 18-24-year-olds had more than doubled for Ladies Day, year on year, with this year's crowd expected to be the biggest since 2012.

The gates for Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse will open at 10:30 BST on Friday, with the first race to kick off at 13:45 BST.

Races will then take place every 30 minutes or so.

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree

Full schedule for the Ladies Day's races:

13:45: William Hill Handicap Hurdle

14:20: Mildmay Novices' Chase

14:55: Top Novices' Hurdle

15:30: Melling Chase

16:05: Topham Chase

16:40: Sefton Novices' Hurdle

17:15: Debenhams Hurdle

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details

How to attend Ladies Day at Aintree:

Attendees can get there by any means of transport, such as car, train, or bus.

Additionally, Merseyrail will also run a special timetable for the three-day festival this year, with trains running more regularly between Liverpool City Centre and Aintree Station before the start and finish of the races on each day.

Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details

Banned Items:

Attendees to any of the Grand National events are advised not to bring a bag larger than a handbag or other big bags, as there would be no place for big luggage on-site.

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