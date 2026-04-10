Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78

Mick Fleetwood has welcomed his fourth wife into his life!
The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer revealed in an Instagram post that he tied the knot with his partner, Elizabeth Jordan, and the pair celebrated their honeymoon in the South Pacific.
In the first snap, the 78-year-old could be seen hiding his and his new bride's face with a black fedora while his gold band remained visible.
The next click showed the pair sharing a kiss in front of a stunning view, with Elizabeth donned in a lace white wedding dress while the drummer rocked a floral print shirt and pink fedora.
He captioned the dreamy carousel, "The south Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth…creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!"
Mick and Elizabeth, who have been together for six years, tied the knot over a year after getting engaged.
About Mick Fleetwood's past romance
The wedding between Mick Fleetwood and Elizabeth Joran marks the drummer's fifth marriage.
He previously married Jenny Boyd in 1970, and the pair welcomed two daughters, Amy and Lucy, before their divorce in 1976. They got back together a year later and remarried in 1977 before splitting up a year later.
Mick then went on to wed Sara Recor in 1988, and the pair divorced in 1995, the same year he married Lynn Frankel. The musician and Lynn welcomed twin daughters in 2002, and the pair eventually split in 2013 and divorced two years later.