Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside

2K recently released a new Borderlands Mobile, a mission-based looter shooter, which is particularly designed for mobile devices, currently available for free on iOS.
The launch comes without any prior announcement, promotion, and trailer, surprising fans of the franchise.
It is particularly optimised for the iPhone, with limited support for enlarged screens like iPads, suggesting it is in early phase.
Early gameplay suggested players can select only one character, the Siren, without any customization options accessible.
The story seems to be set following the events of Borderlands 3; however, further details remain under wraps.
The quiet launch and limited features raised concerns regarding the game’s status.
In a recent statement, Borderlands 2K confirmed that the game is part of a “limited-time” test instead of full release.
The project, currently unnamed beyond its placeholder title, is currently being developed by Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio with creative input from Gearbox.
With this expansion, the company aims to introduce Borderlands to a wider audience and gather player feedback ahead of broader roll out.
The low-key launch indicates the company may expand or officially launch the game based on its reception.