Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'

A horror story is set to take over America once again!
In a thrilling new update, Emma Roberts has been confirmed to return as Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story Season 13, bringing the cult character back to the headlines.
The exciting news was announced on Thursday, April 9, when the show's creator Ryan Murphy dropped Roberts' video on Instagram, sharing, “@emmaroberts Returns as Madison Montgomery. AHS 13. September.”
"Surprise, bitch! I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me," says the 35-year-old American actress in the clip, sparking a frenzy among fans.
In the comments, one of the fans expressed, "I AM GONNA PASS OUUUUUUT," while another stated, "I used to pray for times like this."
A third excitedly wrote, "I just got the chills."
"YESS OMG OMG IM SO HAPPY," exclaimed a fourth.
About Madison Montgomery:
Madison Montgomery is a cult character in American Horror Story, portrayed by Emma Robert and has a massive fan following.
She is best known as a self-centered, hard-partying Hollywood starlet who discovers she is a powerful witch.
Notably, this will mark Roberts’ seventh season of the show.
About American Horror Story:
Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an American horror anthology television series for the cable network FX.
The show first premiered on October 5, 2011, and has released 12 seasons.