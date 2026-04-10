News
News

Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'

Emma Roberts set to haunt once again as she confirms return to 'American Horror Story' Season 13

Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for American Horror Story 13
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'

A horror story is set to take over America once again!

In a thrilling new update, Emma Roberts has been confirmed to return as Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story Season 13, bringing the cult character back to the headlines.

The exciting news was announced on Thursday, April 9, when the show's creator Ryan Murphy dropped Roberts' video on Instagram, sharing, “@emmaroberts Returns as Madison Montgomery. AHS 13. September.”

"Surprise, bitch! I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me," says the 35-year-old American actress in the clip, sparking a frenzy among fans.

In the comments, one of the fans expressed, "I AM GONNA PASS OUUUUUUT," while another stated, "I used to pray for times like this."

A third excitedly wrote, "I just got the chills."

"YESS OMG OMG IM SO HAPPY," exclaimed a fourth.

About Madison Montgomery:

Madison Montgomery is a cult character in American Horror Story, portrayed by Emma Robert and has a massive fan following.

She is best known as a self-centered, hard-partying Hollywood starlet who discovers she is a powerful witch.

Notably, this will mark Roberts’ seventh season of the show. 

About American Horror Story:

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an American horror anthology television series for the cable network FX. 

The show first premiered on October 5, 2011, and has released 12 seasons.

'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents

Popular News

Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote

Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote
15 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

23 minutes ago
High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

52 minutes ago