Iran officials align on ceasefire demands as Araghchi speaks out

Iran’s Foreign Minister (FM) Abbas Araghchi has called on the US to uphold ceasefire commitments, stressing that the deal must also apply to Lebanon.
While having a phone conversation with Iran’s ambassador-designate to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Shibani, Araghchi underscored that any truce must include a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
He criticised the persistent wave of air strikes, causing serious damage to infrastructure and claiming hundreds of killings across the country, stating they contradict the spirit of the ceasefire understanding.
Araghchi’s comments come as senior Iranian officials made similar remarks regarding the conditions of the ceasefire, stating scheduled negotiations with the US could not go ahead until such a ceasefire is implemented.
Notably, negotiations between the US and Iran are scheduled in Islamabad, Pakistan, on the coming weekend, aiming to put a permanent full stop on the intense regional conflict that caused severe damage across Middle East, and pushed global economy into a turmoil.